Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alexander Isak is ready to tackle a busy fixture schedule with Newcastle United after returning from injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Wilson’s setback in his injury recovery means Isak is likely to start the next three matches for Newcastle in the space of seven days, provided he remains fit himself. The 25-year-old only returned from a broken toe injury last week.

When asked if Isak’s minutes would have to be managed going into the Premier League and Carabao Cup double-header against Chelsea before the league match at home to Arsenal over the next week, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette: “No, his injury was just a toe injury so it was just pain management, it wasn't a muscle strain where you're thinking the load could give him a problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has trained really well and has been working hard so I don't see an issue that will prevent him playing three games a week, I think he's fit enough to tolerate that. I say that now [Howe touches his head] but yes that's my thought process heading into the week.”

After four Premier League matches without a win, Newcastle will be looking to bounce back at Stamford Bridge, a ground the club haven’t won at since 2012. After that is a crucial Carabao Cup last-16 match against Chelsea at St James’ Park on Wednesday night.

Isak scored home and away against Chelsea in the Premier League last season but missed the Carabao Cup quarter-final match at Stamford Bridge last December due to injury.

“He is an outstanding talent, he really is,” Howe added. “He can do everything, I’ve said that many times. He has got this incredible natural ability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Really good with the ball, really intelligent and a deadly goalscorer when he is at his absolute best. I would be very hesitant to swap him for anybody in world football but of course we haven’t quite seen that devastating, all-round game so far this season.

“For me that’s been down to a couple of niggly injuries that keep setting him back when he looks like he is ready to explode. I think he is getting close to that prime physical condition so this will be a big week for him with three big games coming up.”