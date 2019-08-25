Newcastle United have answered their critics - Sean Longstaff

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff believes Steve Bruce's Magpies have answered their critics with their shock Tottenham Hotspur win.

By Liam Kennedy
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 19:08
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United runs with the ball during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 25, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Record signing Joelinton scored the only goal of the game in London as United claimed their first three points of the Premier League campaign.And Longstaff thinks United showed everyone just how good they can be - especially at the end of a difficult week.

"It is massive," the midfielder said of the 1-0 win.

"At Newcastle everything gets blown out of proportion. There has been a lot of criticism thrown our way but that shows how good a team we are.

"It is a tough time and it shows.

"The away end is always packed, they always back us. The trains are off and they are here cheering us. The fans are a massive part of this club. When everyone is together we can come and get results like this."