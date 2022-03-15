Three of Newcastle’s games in April have new time slots with just their trip to Carrow Road face Norwich City on Saturday April 23 (3pm kick-off) the only unaffected game.

Leicester City’s visit to St James’s Park has been moved to Sunday April 17 (Easter Sunday). The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports and kick-off is at 2:15pm.

Newcastle will then host Crystal Palace just three days after that. The game with Palace was initially scheduled for this weekend, but the Eagles’ progression in the FA Cup means that the game has been rearranged for Wednesday April 20. Kick-off is at 7:45pm.

Newcastle end April with a home game against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool and will face the Reds on Saturday April 30 at 12:30pm. This match has been chosen for broadcast on BT Sports.

Two of Newcastle United's games in April have been moved for TV broadcast (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)