Newcastle United have joined race for French midfielder 'in the last few days' as Magpies 'chase' in-form striker
The Newcastle United rumour mill is constantly spinning – and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Since the £305million Saudi Arabian-led takeover was approved, transfer speculation has been constant.
And with the January window fast approaching, it’s bound to become even more relentless.
Here's the latest gossip surrounding St James’s Park:
Newcastle join Aurelien Tchouameni race
Newcastle have reportedly joined the race for Monaco defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni “in the last few days”.
That’s according to Italian publication Sports Mediaset, who claim the Magpies are rivalling Serie A giants Juventus for his signature.
Tchouameni was signed by Monaco from Bordeaux last summer – playing 65 times and scoring five goals.
Indeed, his combative performances in Ligue 1 earned his first senior call-up for the France national team in August.
Newcastle’s apparent interest is tipped to “further raise the bar” in terms of his asking price.
Magpies credited with Jonathan David interest
As per France website L 10 Sport, Newcastle hold a keen interest in Lille striker Jonathan David.
However, they’ll face competition from Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain for the Canadian star, who has scored eight goals in 13 Ligue 1 outings this term.
Lille are open to offers but are in no rush to sell the 21-year-old, with a transfer next summer more likely than January.
Newcastle have closely watched David and “made their intentions known” as they eye a future deal.
Philippe Coutinho wants Barcelona stay
Philippe Coutinho has no interest in leaving Barcelona in January amid reported interest from Newcastle.
The former Liverpool attacking midfielder has been regularly linked with a move to Tyneside since the Saudi-led takeover but it’s claimed he wants to stay in Spain.
Coutinho has struggled following his £105million move from Anfield – spending a season on loan at Bayern Munich – however, wants to impress new boss Xavi.
Xavi is open to giving the Brazilian a fresh opportunity, so the Brazillian will instead reassess his future at the end of the campaign.