The club has not disclosed the length of the deal for Howe, who was appointed head coach last November with the club 19th in the table. The team ended the campaign in 11th place following a remarkable mid-season turnaround.

“It’s a great feeling to commit my future to this incredible club,” said Howe, who had signed a two-and-a-half-year deal when he joined the club.

“I’m extremely proud to be the head coach of Newcastle United, and have enjoyed every moment here.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to acknowledge my coaching team, the players, staff and supporters. They make it a very special place to be every day.

“I’d also like to extend my gratitude to our owners and to Dan Ashworth. We are still at the start of our journey, but this is an exciting time to be a part of Newcastle United – and I’m very excited about the future together.”

