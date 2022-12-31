Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe reacts to Leeds United's 'time-wasting'

The result saw the club end the year in third place, two points behind second-placed Manchester City.

Howe gave his view on a series of second-half stoppages after the game.

"It was one of those days for us,” Howe told Sky Sports. “We had enough chances to win the game comfortably. It just wouldn't go in for us today. You have take one of those chances.

"It is a sign of how far we have come that they were time-wasting – and doing everything they could to take time out of the game.”

Asked about Newcastle's improvement this year, Howe added: "A lot has happened in the year. If you think back to where we were and the strides made by the players, it’s been a great year. We hope we continue the momentum we have got."

Meanwhile, Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch said: "I feel good about coming here and getting a draw. The first half was good from us, but, in the second half, they started playing every ball into our end.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

"I'm happy with how we dealt with the crowd – and the mentality to get a draw and keep a clean sheet. We knew we would have to come here and defend well. We had to deal with the elements and we did that.”

