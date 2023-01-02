Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe reacts to shock departure of former Sunderland coach

Elliot Dickman, the club’s Under-21s lead development coach, left his position late last week. Howe says he will not be part of the recruitment process for a successor to Dickman, who joined from Sunderland 14 months ago after the club was taken over in a £305million deal.

“Key appointment for the club,” said United’s head coach, speaking after Saturday’s goalless draw against Leeds United. “I’m not part of that process. I certainly wish Elliot all the best for the future, and yeah, I trust the club will make the right call.”

A club statement read: “The club thanks Elliott for his hard work and professionalism during his 14 months at the Academy, and wishes him well for the future.”

Neil Winskill, the head of coach development at the club’s academy, has been put in temporary charge of United’s Under-21 side.

