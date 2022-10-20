Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe reveals view on Anthony Gordon incident which angered Kieran Trippier

A goal from Miguel Almiron gave Howe's side a 1-0 victory at St James’s Park last night. The club remains sixth in the Premier League ahead of Sunday’s game away to Tottenham Hotspur.

Stand-in Newcastle captain Kieran Trippier angrily confronted Anthony Gordon after the winger went down in the box under pressure from Dan Burn before the break, and Gordon, back from suspension, was booked by referee Tony Harrington.

The incident angered United fans, who felt that Gordon – who was the subject of a transfer enquiry from Newcastle in the summer – had dived looking for a spot kick.

Head coach Howe said: “My view at the time, and I haven’t seen a replay of it, was that it was shoulder to shoulder. I thought Dan pulled his arms away, if anything as contact was made, so naturally I’m going to say no penalty, but I haven’t seen it again.”

Everton manager felt that Gordon should have had a penalty, though he conceded the incident was “not clear”.

"I thought it was a penalty,” said Lampard. “I worry that he’ll not get penalties, because people are talking about him a lot last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee Tony Harrington is confronted by Anthony Gordon, left, after showing a yellow card to the winger.