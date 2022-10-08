Newcastle United host Brentford at St James’s Park in the Premier League this Saturday (3pm kick-off) – but how will Eddie Howe’s side line-up?

Newcastle are hoping to welcome Allan Saint-Maximin back from a hamstring injury this weekend. The Frenchman has missed the last four league games but returned to training last Friday.

Alexander Isak (thigh) remains out though Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) is nearing a return.

Joelinton is also back in contention to start having trained through the week.

The Magpies will be hoping to build on last weekend’s 4-1 win at Fulham and pick up their first win at St James’s Park since the opening day of the season.

Here is our predicted line-up for Howe’s side...

