Players and staff of Newcastle United applaud fans after the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on October 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe to make three harsh changes v Brentford – predicted XI gallery

Newcastle United host Brentford at St James’s Park in the Premier League this Saturday (3pm kick-off) – but how will Eddie Howe’s side line-up?

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 12:31 pm

Newcastle are hoping to welcome Allan Saint-Maximin back from a hamstring injury this weekend. The Frenchman has missed the last four league games but returned to training last Friday.

Alexander Isak (thigh) remains out though Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring) is nearing a return.

Joelinton is also back in contention to start having trained through the week.

The Magpies will be hoping to build on last weekend’s 4-1 win at Fulham and pick up their first win at St James’s Park since the opening day of the season.

Here is our predicted line-up for Howe’s side...

1. GK: Nick Pope

Came close to keeping his fourth clean sheet in eight matches for Newcastle only to be denied by a late Fulham consolation goal.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Has featured in every game for Newcastle so far this season, leading the side out in seven of the matches.

Photo: Henry Browne

3. CB: Fabian Schar

A regular at the heart of defence for Newcastle this season.

4. CB: Sven Botman

Has impressed every time he’s pulled on a Newcastle shirt so far this season. Eddie Howe would be brave to drop him after last weekend’s showing.

