Eddie Howe has addressed his touchline clash with Mikel Arteta ahead of third-placed Newcastle United's home game against Arsenal.

There was a flashpoint in January's well-contested goalless draw between the two clubs at the Emirates Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Howe was asked about Arteta ahead of tomorrow's game against second-placed Arsenal, who were beaten at St James' Park last season.

“He’s an outstanding manager," said United's head coach. "I enjoy watching Arsenal play, I admire his work. You can see his work come through in the performances. I think he is elite, yeah.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe says Arteta has done an "incredible job" at Arsenal, who are one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City.

"I’ve got a lot of respect for Mikel," said Howe.

“I think he's done an incredible job when you consider the team he picked up, and the position they were in, (compared to) the team he has now, and what they're doing.

"That's a brilliant coaching job, and you have to admire everything they're doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Within a game, you'll always have moments where you come up against opponents, and there's a bit of confrontation. That's natural, and part of the job. No issues from my side.

"Whatever happens, it will be a great spectacle between two really good teams."

Meanwhile, Arteta praised Newcastle as a "well-coached" team in his pre-match press conference.

"They're a really good side," said Howe. "They're well coached, they have good players, they have a good environment around the place, so they're in a good place."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad