Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce hints at increased role for key midfielder
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has hinted that Christian Atsu has a key role to play in his Magpies starting XI.
By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 08:08
At the start of the campaign few would have picked the Ghana international in their first choice team.
But Atsu has been a stand out performer, impressing Bruce.
"I only saw Christian from the back end of last week due to his injury and AFCON,” he said.
“I have been very pleased with him. He ran himself to a standstill."