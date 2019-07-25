Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce issues Sean Longstaff transfer pledge amid Manchester United interest

Newcastle United have absolutely no intention of selling Sean Longstaff to Manchester United, according to head coach Steve Bruce.

By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 06:00
WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 11: Newcastle player Sean Longstaff in action during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on February 11, 2019 in Wolverhampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly been readying a bid of around £30million for the 21-year-old midfielder, likened by many to fellow Geordie Michael Carrick.

Bruce is determined to strengthen his current crop, not lose one of its brightest lights in Longstaff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

He said: “We don’t want to sell our best young players, that’s for sure. So, that won’t happen. I’m very confident (he won’t go).”

SHANGHAI, CHINA - JULY 19: Manager of Newcastle United F.C. Steve Bruce attends pre-match press conference of Premier League Asia Trophy on July 19, 2019 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images for Premier League)