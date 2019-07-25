Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce issues Sean Longstaff transfer pledge amid Manchester United interest
Newcastle United have absolutely no intention of selling Sean Longstaff to Manchester United, according to head coach Steve Bruce.
By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 25 July, 2019, 06:00
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly been readying a bid of around £30million for the 21-year-old midfielder, likened by many to fellow Geordie Michael Carrick.
Bruce is determined to strengthen his current crop, not lose one of its brightest lights in Longstaff.
He said: “We don’t want to sell our best young players, that’s for sure. So, that won’t happen. I’m very confident (he won’t go).”