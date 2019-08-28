Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce provides transfer update on FIVE Magpies outcasts
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has provided an update on the FIVE players he left out of his Premier League squad – with Achraf Lazaar the closest to the Magpies’ exit door.
Morocco international Lazaar, along with former Sunderland man Jack Colback, Rolando Aarons, Jamie Sterry and Henri Saivet were all dumped by Bruce two days before United’s Premier League opener against Arsenal.
And while he has revealed he sees it as important to keep them involved, he also wants them to find new clubs with transfer windows all over Europe – and in League One and League Two – coming to a close next week.
Rumours of interest from the likes of Verona and others in Serie A have surfaced regarding Lazaar, but as yet the other four are finding securing a move away from the club a little more difficult.
Speaking ahead of this evening’s second round Carabao Cup clash against Leicester City, Bruce confirmed he would not turn to any of the five, despite being low on numbers.
"There's one or two things bubbling, with Lazaar in Italy,” said Bruce.
“I always try to keep them involved, it's not their fault that they haven't been picked. That's the most difficult part.
“There's four or five, to keep them motivated knowing they're not going to play is very important.
“They're just as important as those who play, if not more so. It's difficult."
Colback, Aarons and Sterry have just one year left on their current deals.