Newcastle United hefty £5.5m injury wage spend compared to Leicester, Wolves & more

We've taken a look at some fascinating data from Jacuzzi, which has ranked every Premier League club from last season by how much they spent on player wages while they were unable to take part in matches.

We've also included some stats on each club's total missed days with injury, plus both their most lengthy and most expensive injuries over the course of the campaign.

Strap on an ice-pack, and take a look at where Newcastle United rank among the rest of last season's Premier League side for money spent on paying the wages of their injured footballers.

1. West Bromwich Albion Total injury cost: £1.9m. Club total missed days with injury: 552 days. Most expensive injury: Robert Snodgrass (back injury) – £483K. Longest injury: Branislav Ivanovic (hamstring injury) – 93 days. Photo: LAURENCE GRIFFITHS Photo Sales

2. Fulham Total injury cost: £2.8m. Club total missed days with injury: 634 days. Fulham Most expensive injury: Tom Cairney (knee injury) – £713K. Longest injury: Tom Cairney – 185 days. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

3. Leeds United Total injury cost: £3m. Club total missed days with injury: 522 days. Most expensive injury: Diego Llorente (groin and muscular injuries) – £899K. Longest injury: Diego Llorente – 121 days. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales

4. Burnley Total injury cost: £3m. Club total missed days with injury: 584 days. Most expensive injury: Ashley Barnes (thigh injury) – £459K. Longest injury: Kevin Long (Achillies injury) – 108 days. Photo: Laurence Griffiths Photo Sales