Newcastle United 'hesitant' over Kalvin Phillips transfer as 'sales plan' hatched
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United as they take a weekend off.
Newcastle United now have a weekend off as they look to solve a disappointing start to the season. The Magpies came into this season with big ambitions of qualifying for Europe again, but they could finish this weekend out of the top half.
Eddie Howe hasn't been helped by injuries and Sandro Tonali's suspension, but he needs to find answers to turn things around given the expectations surrounding the club. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James' Park.
Phillips latest
Newcastle continue to be linked with a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Phillips has been starved of regular starts this season and looks set to depart the Etihad Stadium on loan.
According to HITC, City are asking for a £5million loan fee and for most of Phillips' wages to be covered. City are also willing to agree a future purchase price, according to the report, and Phillips is said to prefer a move to Newcastle. But the Magpies are said to be hesitant of putting themselves in a position where they may need to make the deal permanent at a future date given they already have money committed to another loanee in Lewis Hall.
Sales plan
Newcastle are said to be preparing to raise money through a number of player sales between now and the summer. Football Insider say the Magpies want to raise £60million to ease Financial Fair Play pressures.
Just who would and could be sold remains to be seen, but there has been interest in key man Kieran Trippier from Bayern Munich, according to some reports. Newcastle would be unlikley to sell Trippier, but they may have to offload a valuable piece or two if they do want to continue signing new players over the next six months.