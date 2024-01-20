All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United as they take a weekend off.

Newcastle United now have a weekend off as they look to solve a disappointing start to the season. The Magpies came into this season with big ambitions of qualifying for Europe again, but they could finish this weekend out of the top half.

Eddie Howe hasn't been helped by injuries and Sandro Tonali's suspension, but he needs to find answers to turn things around given the expectations surrounding the club. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James' Park.

Phillips latest

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle continue to be linked with a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Phillips has been starved of regular starts this season and looks set to depart the Etihad Stadium on loan.

According to HITC, City are asking for a £5million loan fee and for most of Phillips' wages to be covered. City are also willing to agree a future purchase price, according to the report, and Phillips is said to prefer a move to Newcastle. But the Magpies are said to be hesitant of putting themselves in a position where they may need to make the deal permanent at a future date given they already have money committed to another loanee in Lewis Hall.

Sales plan

Newcastle are said to be preparing to raise money through a number of player sales between now and the summer. Football Insider say the Magpies want to raise £60million to ease Financial Fair Play pressures.