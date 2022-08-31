Newcastle United ‘hijack’ Everton deal for Wolves star, Toon ‘join race’ for Arsenal outcast
All the latest transfer news and speculation involving Newcastle United.
Newcastle United come up against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday evening
The two sides have recorded similar starts so far this season, with just one win to their name each.
The Magpies remain unbeaten in the Premier League, but have drawn three of their first four matches, and currently sit 10th in the table with six points.
For their part, a 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth over the weekend allowed the Reds to move up to 12th, with five points from their first four outings.
After Wednesday’s clash, United face a visit from Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.
But between now and then, there is the small matter of transfer deadline day to contend with.
How are Newcastle shaping up in that regard?
Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...
Everton and Leeds United have joined Southampton in trying to sign PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. The Dutchman had been linked with Manchester United, but the Red Devils are no longer interested having signed Brazilian attacker Antony from Ajax. (Telegraph)
Leeds United have “half an eye on” Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres as the transfer window nears its conclusion, according to journalist Dean Jones. He said: “They have half an eye on Gyokeres at Coventry, and I’ve still got a feeling that if they were to go down that route, they might end up turning to him instead [of fellow reported target Ben Brereton Diaz of Blackburn Rovers].” (GIVEMESPORT)
Newcastle United have hijacked Everton’s deal for Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker. The Toffees have had an £8.5m bid rejected for the 27-year-old rejected, but are set to return with an improved offer. But the Belgian international is now also on the radar of the Magpies. (Football Insider)
Newcastle United have joined the race for Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles. The versatile star is widely expected to leave the Gunners before the transfer window closes later this week. (talkSPORT)
Brighton remain hopeful of signing Billy Gilmour permanently from Chelsea before the end of the transfer window. Any move for the Scotland international would have to be permanent, given the fact that Albion have already taken centre-back Levi Colwill on loan from Stamford Bridge. (Daily Mail)
West Ham defender Craig Dawson is keen to move north to be closer to his hometown of Rochdale. Aston Villa and Wolves are both interested in late deals to sign the centre-back. (Sky Sports)
Tottenham are readying a new contract offer to talismanic striker Harry Kane, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian transfer guru said: “They are preparing a new contract proposal. Kane is really happy at Tottenham, and so keep an eye on this new deal story, because the feeling between Kane and Tottenham is fantastic, really, right now.” (Here We Go Podcast)
Nottingham Forest have made a bid for Blackpool winger Josh Bowler. The Premier League new boys have tabled an offer of around £3m for the 23-year-old, who has less than 12 months left on his current deal. The former Everton man has also attracted interest from Bournemouth and Fulham, as well as Championship side Blackburn Rovers. (90min)