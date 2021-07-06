Newcastle United hint at new contracts as returning players wear new Castore training kit

Dwight Gayle, centre, celebrates Fabian Schar's goal against Fulham on the final day of last season.

Gayle was pictured in the club’s new all-blue Castore training kit – the club this week confirmed that it had signed a long-term deal with the sportswear firm – along with a number of team-mates.

Steve Bruce’s players have started pre-season training ahead of the new season, which kicks off next month, following a round of Covid-19 tests.

Gayle’s deal had been due to expire at the end of last month, but the striker is understood to have signed a new three-year contract. The club has also taken up an option to extend Paul Dummett’s contract, and the defender was pictured at the training ground.

