Newcastle United hit by Covid-19 blow ahead of Eddie Howe's first game in charge

The club’s new head coach is self-isolating after a routine test picked up an infection, and assistants Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team in his absence.

In a statement, Howe said: “I’m very disappointed that I won’t be there with you all at St James’s Park tomorrow, but it’s incredibly important that I follow the guidelines and self-isolate. I’d like to reassure everyone that I feel fine, and while this is unwelcome news for me, I know it hasn’t derailed our preparations for what is an important game.

“I have been, and will be, in constant communication with my coaching team and the players, both tomorrow and during the week, and I know they will be giving everything on and off the pitch.”

Howe will also have to self-isolate next week ahead of the November 27 game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

