Newcastle United hit by Covid-19 cases ahead of Manchester United game
Newcastle United have been hit by positive Covid-19 cases ahead of Manchester United’s visit to St James’s Park.
Eddie Howe's side, 19th in the Premier League, are looking for what would be only their second Premier League win of the season. Howe has made six changes for the game. Javier Manquillo, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jonjo Shelvey and Sean Longstaff return to the starting XI.
A number of players are missing, including Joe Willock, Matt Ritchie and Karl Darlow. It's understood that the absentees are a mix of injuries and Covid-19 cases. The club had been unaffected, up to now, by the latest coronavirus wave, which has seen a large number of festive games postponed.
Meanwhile, Isaac Hayden is also suspended after picking up his fifth booking of the season before Christmas.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Manquillo, Shelvey, S Longstaff, Joelinton, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Wilson. Subs: Woodman, Gillespie, Hendrick, Murphy, Almiron, Anderson, Gayle, White.