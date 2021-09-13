Newcastle United hit by fresh injury concerns ahead of Leeds United game
Steve Bruce has three new injuries concerns at Newcastle United.
Monday, 13th September 2021, 6:00 am
Bruce’s winless side were beaten 4-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford yesterday.
And goalscorer Javier Manquillo has a knock ahead of Friday night’s home game against Leeds United along with Joe Willock and Ciaran Clark.
“Yes, we have a disappointed dressing room, one with a few knocks,” said head coach Steve Bruce.
“Joe Willock, Ciaran Clark, in particular, and Manqy (Manquillo). We’ll have to see how to see how they are. Lets hope they’re OK.”