Newcastle United hit by fresh injury concerns ahead of Leeds United game

Bruce’s winless side were beaten 4-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford yesterday.

And goalscorer Javier Manquillo has a knock ahead of Friday night’s home game against Leeds United along with Joe Willock and Ciaran Clark.

“Yes, we have a disappointed dressing room, one with a few knocks,” said head coach Steve Bruce.

Javier Manquillo.