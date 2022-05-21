Howe and the club’s hierarchy – who are going through “various options” – must now make alternative arrangements for the first part of their pre-season campaign.

“Our pre-season plans are without a tour at the moment,” said United’s head coach. “We plan on adding one to the schedule. We’re going through various options at the moment to try and find the right place to go with everything that we want in that seven to 10 days, so we’re trying to figure out what we do next.