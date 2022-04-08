Newcastle United hit by Ryan Fraser injury blow
Ryan Fraser has limped out of tonight’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Friday, 8th April 2022, 8:21 pm
Updated
Friday, 8th April 2022, 8:22 pm
The winger was forced off in the 12th minute after suffering what looked like a hamstring injury early.
Fraser initially attempted to play on after treatment, but Eddie Howe quickly signalled for a change.
The 28-year-old, troubled by hamstring problems last season, was replaced by Miguel Almiron with the score still goalless.
Head coach Howe is already without Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier, though it’s hoped both will return before the end of the season.