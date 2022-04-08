Newcastle United hit by Ryan Fraser injury blow

The winger was forced off in the 12th minute after suffering what looked like a hamstring injury early.

Fraser initially attempted to play on after treatment, but Eddie Howe quickly signalled for a change.

The 28-year-old, troubled by hamstring problems last season, was replaced by Miguel Almiron with the score still goalless.

Ryan Fraser leaves the field injured.