On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck look at Newcastle’s recent Premier League form that has seen them stretch their unbeaten run to 17 matches despite having won just one of their last six games.

The Magpies currently sit fourth in the table and host Liverpool, the only side to have beaten them this season, at St James's Park on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off). There’s also the small matter of the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium next weekend to discuss after fans received ticket news this week.

The recent hamstring injuries to Joe Willock and Callum Wilson are also discussed along with the duo’s prospects of playing against Liverpool this weekend.

