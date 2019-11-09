Jamaal Lascelles leaves the field.

Jamaal Lascelles hobbled out of this afternoon’s Premier League home game against Bournemouth.

The club’s captain collided with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka under pressure from Callum Wilson early in the game.

Lascelles tried to play on, but was forced off after Harry Wilson gave the visitors the lead. The 25-year-old was replaced by defender Paul Dummett.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...