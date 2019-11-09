Newcastle United hit by fresh injury blow

Newcastle United have been given an injury scare.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 3:41 pm
Jamaal Lascelles leaves the field.

Jamaal Lascelles hobbled out of this afternoon’s Premier League home game against Bournemouth.

The club’s captain collided with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka under pressure from Callum Wilson early in the game.

Lascelles tried to play on, but was forced off after Harry Wilson gave the visitors the lead. The 25-year-old was replaced by defender Paul Dummett.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, making a second successive start, took the captain’s armband from Lascelles.