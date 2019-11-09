Newcastle United hit by fresh injury blow
Newcastle United have been given an injury scare.
Saturday, 9th November 2019, 3:41 pm
Jamaal Lascelles hobbled out of this afternoon’s Premier League home game against Bournemouth.
The club’s captain collided with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka under pressure from Callum Wilson early in the game.
Lascelles tried to play on, but was forced off after Harry Wilson gave the visitors the lead. The 25-year-old was replaced by defender Paul Dummett.
Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, making a second successive start, took the captain’s armband from Lascelles.