The Magpies defeated Fiorentina and Villarreal over the weekend to ensure they will enter the season in winning ways, and since then, they have completed another signing in the form of Tino Livramento. Another signing could yet arrive before the end of the summer window, but Financial Fair Play means exits may well be the priority.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Zaniolo ‘talks’

Newcastle are said to be leading the race for Galatasaray star Nicolo Zaniolo.

According to Turkish Football, the Magpies have been in talks with the 24-year-old’s representatives over a possible move, with Eddie Howe keen to add a creative midfielder. Zaniolo was previously linked with Newcastle, and he is said to have been the subject of talks from Juventus, but they have reportedly broken down.

It’s claimed Galatasaray want the full £30.1million release clause to sell, and Newcastle are said to be the current favourites to pull off a deal.

Chiesa ‘rejection’

Elsewhere, Newcastle have been linked with Italy star Federico Chiesa this summer, but it seems they won’t be pulling off a deal.

Corriere dello Sport have reported that a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Newcastle, have submitted proposals for the winger this summer, but they have all been rejected by the player, who has also turned down a move to Saudi Arabia.