Newcastle United ‘hold talks’ with £30.1m star after transfer proposal ‘rejected’
Newcastle United are now just days away from opening their Premier League account after a solid pre-season.
The Magpies defeated Fiorentina and Villarreal over the weekend to ensure they will enter the season in winning ways, and since then, they have completed another signing in the form of Tino Livramento. Another signing could yet arrive before the end of the summer window, but Financial Fair Play means exits may well be the priority.
Zaniolo ‘talks’
Newcastle are said to be leading the race for Galatasaray star Nicolo Zaniolo.
According to Turkish Football, the Magpies have been in talks with the 24-year-old’s representatives over a possible move, with Eddie Howe keen to add a creative midfielder. Zaniolo was previously linked with Newcastle, and he is said to have been the subject of talks from Juventus, but they have reportedly broken down.
It’s claimed Galatasaray want the full £30.1million release clause to sell, and Newcastle are said to be the current favourites to pull off a deal.
Chiesa ‘rejection’
Elsewhere, Newcastle have been linked with Italy star Federico Chiesa this summer, but it seems they won’t be pulling off a deal.
Corriere dello Sport have reported that a number of Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Newcastle, have submitted proposals for the winger this summer, but they have all been rejected by the player, who has also turned down a move to Saudi Arabia.
Juventus are said to be keen to offload Chiesa for around £43million amid financial issues, but he is said to prefer a move to Liverpool, who are yet to express an interest in his services this summer. It’s likely Newcastle moved on from Chiesa some time ago given their signing of Harvey Barnes.