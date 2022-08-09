Newcastle United reportedly pushing for Lucas Paqueta move as they look to beat Leeds United and Everton to £15m forward

Newcastle United are reportedly considering pushing forward with a move for Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta and Marseille forward Bamba Dieng, according to 90min.

The Magpies are keen to bolster their squad further before the transfer window closes with attacking additions viewed as a priority.

The club have been active in the Ligue 1 market since being taken over with the transfers of Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon and Sven Botman from Lille so far this year.

Newcastle also pushed to sign Hugo Ekitike from Reims but the young forward opted to join Paris Saint-Germain instead.

Paqueta has been continually linked with Newcastle since his close friend and former teammate Guimaraes joined the club back in January.

The Brazilian has handed in a transfer request at Lyon and could be available on a cut-price deal this summer.

Meanwhile Dieng, 22, could be available for around £15million this summer. The Senegal forward scored eight goals in 36 appearances for Marseille last season and has also attracted interest from the likes of Leeds United and Everton.

Newcastle United miss out on Benjamin Sesko

Newcastle United are one of several sides linked with Benjamin Sesko to miss out on the striker.

The 19-year-old has completed a €24 million move from Red Bull Salzburg to RB Leipzig but will remain at the Austrian outfit on loan for the 2022-23 campaign.

Sesko scored 11 goals in 37 appearances for Salzburg in all competitions last season.

Newcastle were linked with a move for Sesko after his agent, Elvis Basanovic, posted a photo in Newcastle International Airport with the caption ‘destination?’ via the Pro Transfer Agency Instagram account before following it up with a photo of Newcastle’s Quayside. He later deleted the photo from his Instagram story.

BBC pundit names Newcastle United star in team of the week and questions Jesse Lingard’s move to Nottingham Forest

BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks has hit out at Jesse Lingard when naming his Premier League opening day team of the week.

Lingard made his Nottingham Forest debut against Newcastle United at St James's Park on Saturday as the Magpies ran out as 2-0 winners.

United defender Fabian Schar opened the scoring and was subsequently named in Crook’s team of the week.

Explaining the decision, Crook’s said: “His first-half tackle on Jesse Lingard in the Newcastle box was enough to suggest the Swiss defender was in no mood to give the Nottingham Forest player one inch.

“Schar's strike for Newcastle's opening goal was struck beautifully. This footballer can defend and play in equal measure."

He then went on to rant about Lingard’s decision to join Forest despite interest from the likes of Newcastle and West Ham United.

Crooks added: “Precisely what Lingard is doing at Forest I am not entirely sure, but a one-year deal on a free transfer?

"What sort of commitment is that? Does Lingard think we are all stupid?