Newcastle United are looking to sign a striker this summer transfer window following the departure of Callum Wilson.

Wilson’s five-year stay at Newcastle is now over as the club looks to replace him and identify a striker capable of supporting Alexander Isak this coming season.

The Magpies already have William Osula as an attacking option ,but the 21-year-old didn’t start a Premier League game for the club last season. As such, strikers with more experience are being targeted as alternative options to Isak as Newcastle prepares for the return of Champions League football.

Free agent Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been loosely linked with a move, though Newcastle seem to be exploring more ambitious options. Brentford’s Yoane Wissa, who scored 19 Premier League goals last season is a player who has reportedly been discussed, according to Mail Online.

Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins has also been linked, though a deal would prove difficult and expensive for a striker who turns 30 later this year. In addition to those names, a very familiar name has emerged again in relation to Newcastle - one that could give supporters some brutal transfer flashbacks.

Newcastle United ‘keen’ on 22-goal striker

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle are ‘keen’ on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. And no, it’s not 2022.

Romano tweeted: “Hugo Ekitike keeps attracting interest from Premier League with Newcastle keen on the striker.

“More Premier League clubs remain also informed on situation, after Liverpool and Chelsea calls in June. Al Hilal and Al Qadsiah called in recent weeks but his priority is Europe.”

The Magpies previously tried to sign Ekitike as a 19-year-old from Stade de Reims in 2020. Newcastle submitted two bids for Ekitike during the winter and summer transfer windows but were snubbed by the forward on both occasions.

Reims reportedly accepted a £25million bid from Newcastle only for the player to opt against a move and join Paris Saint-Germain instead.

The move to the Ligue 1 champions didn’t go according to plan for Ekitike, as he was limited to mainly substitute appearances before being frozen out of the squad entirely after just one season. The French forward was forced to watch PSG’s 4-1 defeat at Newcastle in the Champions League on television back in October 2023, and he ended up joining Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in the following transfer window.

The now 23-year-old has reignited his career in Germany and is one of the most sought-after young strikers in Europe, having scored 22 goals in 48 games for Frankfurt during the 2024/25 campaign.

Liverpool ‘eye’ Hugo Ekitike deal

According to reports, Liverpool have shortlisted Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike as a potential alternative to Isak this summer.

But Ekitike is priced in excess of £70million, which would be a cheaper Isak alternative for Liverpool but would require Newcastle to break their transfer record which was set with the purchase of the Swedish striker in 2022.

Chelsea’s interest has cooled with the signings of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, while Manchester United have also been linked.