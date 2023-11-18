All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United as they mull over two defeats during the international break.

Newcastle United are now in the midst of an international break, a break they went into feeling rather disappointed after two big defeats. The Magpies lost to Borussia Dortmund in a key Champions League clash before coming off second best against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Eddie Howe will now be working with his coaching staff in an attempt to figure out what has gone wrong over the last fortnight or so. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James' Park.

Guirassy 'interest'

Newcastle are said to be keen on a move for Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy as they look to bolster their striking options. Howe has been left short up top amid Alexander Isak's struggle with injury this season, and they could do with another frontman,

According to Football Insider, Guirassy could be an option in January, and he would only cost £15million due to a release clause being at play. The 27-year-old has only been at Stuttgart since the summer, but he has scored 15 goals in nine league games and you did not read that wrong. He is just two goals behind Harry Kane in the Bundesliga top scoring charts, and Stuttgart have to be considering upping his release clause.

Fraser claim

Ryan Fraser was offloaded to Southampton on a loan deal in the summer, and according to transfer insider Dean Jones, the Saints will be keen on a permanent deal.