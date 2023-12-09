'Definitely' - Newcastle United identify centre-back cover after triple injury blow
Newcastle United injuries: Eddie Howe has identified centre-back cover for his side amid a difficult injury situation.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe could be forced to play more players slightly out of position should injuries in key areas fail to clear up.
The Magpies currently have just one fully fit centre-back heading into Sunday's Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur (4:30pm kick-off). Sven Botman has been a long-term absentee with a knee injury while Dan Burn has been sidelined with a back issue.
Jamaal Lascelles' knock picked up during the 3-0 defeat at Everton on Thursday evening leaves only Fabian Schar as the club's single natural senior right-back. Fortunately, Lascelles' issue is not thought to be serious and he could be available for selection this weekend as Botman also closes in on a return.
"I don't think it's a serious one," Howe said about Lascelles. "I think it's a dead leg which is a knock to his thigh I think. Fingers crossed he'll be okay but I don't know at this moment."
As a result of Lascelles' injury, Howe was forced to bring on Emil Krafth at centre-back. The Swede has played in the position on several occasions for Newcastle but his natural position remains right-back.
Paul Dummett is also a centre-back option despite being used largely as a left-back during his time at Newcastle.
Should Newcastle be without the likes of Lascelles, Botman and Burn in the coming matches, Howe claims Krafth is 'definitely' an option at centre-back. "It's definitely one of his positions," said The Magpies boss. "He can play centre-half in a back two or back three. He's probably played more in a back three for Newcastle but right-back would probably be his best position."