Newcastle United identify Championship alternatives to French winger
Newcastle United have identified Hull City attacker Jarrod Bowen as a possible alternative to French winger Allan Saint-Maximin.
United are reportedly in talks with OCG Nice over a deal for the 22-year-old wideman, but a transfer is yet to be agreed.
And the Gazette has learned United could pursue a deal for Bowen, having identified him as a Premier League-ready alternative to the French youth international.
Bowen, also 22, scored 22 goals for the Tigers last season, including a run of eight in six over the festive period.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
And while doubts have been cast over the attitude of Saint-Maximin, Bowen is a player Bruce has first-hand experience with, having coached him at Hull.
United are looking to add to their group of wingers with Matt Ritchie, Christian Atsu, Jacob Murphy and Rolando Aarons on the books.
Algerian international Said Benrahma is also a player under consideration. He fits the transfer criteria set by both Steve Nickson and Bruce.