Botman back-up

Newcastle United will reportedly look to sign Manchester City defender Nathan Ake this summer, should a move for Sven Botman fail to materialise.

It’s believed that Ake will be allowed to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer and that Eddie Howe is keen on a reunion with the defender following their time at Bournemouth together.

TalkSport report that Howe ‘remains a big admirer’ of the Dutchman, even after the club failed with a January loan-bid for the defender.

One player that won’t be set for a reunion with Howe this summer, however, is Arnaut Danjuma.

Danjuma has been linked with a return to the Premier League after impressing at Villareal, however, reports suggest Howe ‘has doubts’ over the winger’s temperament.

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly tracking the winger who scored 16 goals in just 34 appearances in all competitions this season.

Chris Wood injury update

New Zealand manager Danny Hay has revealed Chris Wood could be fit enough to start his side’s crucial World Cup Qualifying playoff match with Costa Rica next week.

Wood will likely not be risked during New Zealand’s warm-up friendly match with Peru on Monday after a ‘niggle’ in his achilles means the striker has not trained with his national side this week.

Hay added that although Wood isn’t fully-fit right now, he’s “pretty confident that it’s not going to hold him back when we get to that big show”.

New Zealand face Costa Rica in Qatar on June 14 and are one win away from securing a spot in Group E at the World Cup alongside Spain, Germany and Japan.

Roma player ‘snubs’ move

Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo will not move to Newcastle United this summer, despite being placed on the transfer list by his club.

According to Sky Sports Italia, the Argentine will be allowed to leave to help fund incomings at Roma, but he has no interest in moving to Tyneside this summer.