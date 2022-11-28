The action from the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar continues to hold centre stage in the footballing world but the return of domestic fixtures is getting closer with each passing day.

There is now under a month remaining till Newcastle United fans are back in the stands to watch and it’s Bournemouth who will be the visitors to St James’ Park in the EFL Cup. It will be the first of three matches the club play to close out 2022 ahead of the new year and the January transfer window opening. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Monday morning:

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez’s long-term future at Aston Villa is under threat amid friction with new manager Unai Emery (Football Insider)

Liverpool have set their sights on signing two new midfielders next year with the Merseysiders braced for a major overhaul of their squad over the next two transfer windows as they prepare to let key stars go (Football Insider)

Inter Milan are lining up a move for Fulham’s speedy United States left-back Antonee Robinson with the Italian giants are in the market for a new full-back (The Sun)

Chelsea scouts have been watching Ecuador’s young defender Piero Hincapie at the World Cup where the highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen star impressing for his country (Mirror)

Tottenham Hotspur have a serious interest in Denmark’s World Cup starlet Andreas Skov Olsen ahead of the January transfer window (Express)

West Ham United’s pursuit of Sao Paulo defender Luizao is at an ‘impasse’ as the Hammers are refusing to pay a compensation fee for the player who is out of contract in the New Year (HITC via ESPN)

Arsenal are set for a three way battle with Manchester United and Newcastle United to try and sign Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic, who has 18-months left on his current deal, in the January transfer window (Daily Mail)

Newcastle United have identified teenage Brazilian Andrey Santos as a leading January target as they continue their policy of looking to pluck the best emerging talent from around the world (Northern Echo)