Newcastle United’s FA Cup fifth round clash against Brighton & Hove Albion has had its kick-off time and date confirmed.

The last-16 clash at St James’ Park has been moved to Sunday, March 2 at 1:45pm and will be broadcast live on ITV One. The match comes after Newcastle face Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool in the Premier League.

Newcastle were beaten 1-0 by Brighton at St James’ Park earlier in the season in the Premier League but are currently in a good run of form having won 12 of their last 14 matches in all competitions.

Reacting to the FA Cup draw, Howe said: “At home I think that's all we can ask. I think it's a tough game, but I think when you get to these rounds, invariably you're going to get that difficult opponent.

“But I think at home we really believe in ourselves, we believe in our capabilities. Again, another great cup tie for us to look forward to.”

Newcastle United eyeing cup success

Newcastle reached the FA Cup quarter-final last season and will be looking to do the same with a victory over Brighton early next month. The Magpies have also reached the Carabao Cup final which will take place against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, March 16 (4:30pm kick-off).

Newcastle haven’t won a domestic trophy in 70 years but remain the only English club in with a chance of a domestic treble this season with Liverpool on the receiving end of an FA Cup exit at Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round.

While Newcastle will fancy their chances in the cup competitions, their chance of winning the league ahead of Liverpool is highly unlikely given they sit 16 points behind them with 14 games remaining.

FA Cup fifth round fixtures

Following Monday’s draw and Friday’s broadcast schedule announcements, here is how the FA Cup fifth round is shaping up:

Aston Villa v. Cardiff City - Friday 8pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player

Crystal Palace v Millwall - Saturday 12:15 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Preston North End v Burnley - Saturday 12:15 on BBC iPlayer

Bournemouth v Wolves - Saturday 3pm

Manchester City v Plymouth Argyle - Saturday 17:45 GMT on ITV4 and ITVX

Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Sunday 1.45pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player

Manchester United v Fulham - Sunday 4.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Nottingham Forest v Ipswich Town - Monday 7.30pm on ITV4 and ITVX