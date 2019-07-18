Newcastle United in China: Miles Starforth's video diary as Steve Bruce arrives in Shanghai
Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce has arrived in China – and will be facing the media on Friday afternoon.
By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 18 July, 2019, 16:45
The 58-year-old will then oversee his first game in charge of the Magpies on Saturday, July 20 when they face West Ham United in the Premier League Asia Trophy.
Our Newcastle United writer Miles Starforth is in Shanghai, and has provided an update on all the goings-on from the pre-season tour – and the latest on Bruce.
What his latest video diary above.