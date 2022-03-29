The Magpies spent more than any other club in the world during the winter window as they signed Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn for roughly £90million excluding add-ons. They also signed Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa with a £15million option to buy in the summer.

Since then, Newcastle have moved out of the relegation zone and up to 14th in the Premier League table despite Trippier breaking his metatarsal in only his fourth league game for the club.

With nine games remaining United are five points clear of the bottom three.

Newcastle are well backed by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and are expected to have another healthy transfer budget to spend in the summer. And Trippier has praised the way the club has conducted its business so far.

“If I had the money, I’d do exactly what we’ve done,” Trippier said. “The supporters have deserved this for us to push on now.

“You can’t go and buy an [Kylian] Mbappe or whoever because we’re in the position we’re in.

“All five of us have been in this type of position before where Newcastle are at now so they’ve been good signings, clever signings and every single one of us is going to fight.

He added on The True Geordie Podcast earlier this month: It’s all about building, I think Matty [Targett] has done unbelievable, people don’t think what [Chris Wood] does off the ball and how he works so hard for the team.”

