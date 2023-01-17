Newcastle United ‘in discussions’ with defender as agent flies to England

Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United this transfer window. Reports from Spain claimed the Magpies were very close to signing the 19-year-old after head of recruitment Steve Nickson watched him in action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the reality is Fresneda has several potential suitors this month with Arsenal, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund among those interested. Sky Sports have reported the teenager’s representatives were in London over the weekend to discuss potential deals with Premier League sides.

Jaume Costa of RCD Mallorca and Ivan Fresneda of Real Valladolid CF competes for the ball during the LaLiga Santander match between RCD Mallorca and Real Valladolid CF at Estadio de Son Moix on January 07, 2023 in Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

Newcastle have been linked with a £10million plus add-ons deal for Fresneda, who has impressed during his breakthrough season in La Liga. And any transfer done this month could see him remain in Spain until the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young star told joining Newcastle United would be a ‘mistake’

Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for another highly-rated teenager with Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko on the radar of several clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 18-year-old striker has shone for Dortmund so far this season, scoring six goals in 14 Bundesliga appearances. He was also part of the Germany squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he was the youngest player in the tournament.

But with Moukoko’s contract at Dortmund set to expire in the summer, the German outfit are keen to tie him down to a new deal as clubs across the continent try to tempt him away. Newcastle are reportedly one of the clubs who have made an approach to sign Moukoko on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barcelona and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest which could see Dortmund struggle to compete financially when offering the player a new deal.

But German football icon Lothar Matthaus has urged the youngster to remain at Dortmund and continue his progress rather than make a financially motivated decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If Moukoko is all about the money, I might recommend him to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia,” the Bayern Munich legend told Sky Germany. “But if he wants to further expand his still young and very promising career and wants to become a great footballer, then there is no better place for him to start than with Borussia Dortmund.

“There’s nothing he can’t get there. Fantastic fans, a healthy club, bosses and coaches who trust him and certainly a decent salary. What does he want after a few good months in the Bundesliga at Chelsea, Newcastle or anywhere else abroad at the age of 18?

Advertisement Hide Ad