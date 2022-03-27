The Magpies have spent almost a week out in Dubai training at the state-of-the-art Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

But when the players weren’t training or working in the gym, they were spending some social time together as a group.

Whether it be going out for meals, seeing the sights in Dubai or simply relaxing by the pool – Newcastle’s squad remained united throughout the trip.

And Wilson feels the change in scenery has helped him see his teammates ‘in a different light’ ahead of their return to England on Thursday.

“We’ve been going out together as a team, for meals together, spending time around the pool together,” Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast.

“You see the lads in a different environment, in a different light and to be honest, you can see another side of them and their personality and it’s such a good group of lads. When you get them out of the football environment and around the pool you do see different sides of them which is nice.

“When you’re in the club environment day to day, lads are in the gym, some are having dinner, getting treatment, some are still on the pitch doing extras so everyone is on a different timescale so you’re not actually all in the one place at the same time, believe it or not.

“Out here, when we’re all just around the pool, you do definitely see that different side to the players and their character.”

And there is one Newcastle player, whose personality has certainly shone through in Wilson’s eyes.

“Joelinton is definitely somebody who you see him around the place and his English is good and stuff like that,” he added.

“But when you get him in an environment where you’re around the pool having a bit of a laugh, a bit of banter and everyone is all together - what a guy, what a character.

“He’s just made me like him even more as a person and a player so he’s definitely someone who has stood out to me while we’ve been out here and I’ve enjoyed his company definitely.”

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

1. Villa plot De Vrij swoop Aston Villa are keeping tabs on Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij ahead of a potential £40m move. (Football Insider) Photo Sales

2. Kamara in demand Tottenham have joined the race to sign Marseille maestro Boubacar Kamara, with Newcastle and West Ham also keen. (Goal) Photo Sales

3. Man United in for Osimhen Manchester United are the frontrunners to sign Napoli forward Victor Osimhen. (Tuttosport) Photo Sales

4. LEEDS, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United, celebrates their side's win after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Norwich City at Elland Road on March 13, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Leeds United have reportedly joined the race to land Rangers prodigy Rory Wilson. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Newcastle are also in pursuit. (Daily Star) Photo Sales