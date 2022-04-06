After going 1-0 ahead in the capital, courtesy of Fabian Schar’s fantastic free-kick, the side capitulated and the 5-1 scoreline at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium possibly flattered the visitors.

This result made it three defeats in a row for Eddie Howe’s side who remain nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Their nine-game unbeaten run in the league is a distant memory now and for John Barnes, their latest result should act as a ‘reality check’ for the team and supporters alike:

“The Spurs defeat should be a reality check for Newcastle,” Barnes told BonusCodeBets.

“Eddie Howe’s done really well and they’re out of the relegation zone, but they’re not going to shoot up the league. They’re almost safe but there’s still work to do and they need better players.

“If the fans thought that, because of the last few weeks, they can keep this squad and get where they want to be, it’s a reality check.”

If Premier League survival is secured this season, what does Barnes think the aim for Newcastle should be going forward?

“The aim for next season will depend on who Newcastle sign. At this moment in time with the players they have, they can look at mid table.

“Depending on who they bring in, they may look to push into the top ten, but you can’t make that judgement now.”

