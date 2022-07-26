Newcastle United in Portugal diary – What might have been in Lisbon, pre-match Benfica meeting place

The stadium, which opened a year before Euro 2004, sits under the flightpath to the airport. Only I didn’t have a view of the ground – as, frustratingly, I didn’t have a window.

So after arriving in the city I headed up the ground, which was hosting a friendly against Sevilla that night. The visitors won 6-5 on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

I didn’t watch the game – the remaining tickets were more than double the £20 Newcastle United are charging for this weekend’s home friendlies – but had a wander around as fans milled around in the evening sunshine.

And, of course, it brought back memories of the club’s UEFA Cup quarter-final against Sporting in 2005.

Newcastle had gone into the second leg with a 1-0 lead thanks to a strike from Alan Shearer in the home tie, but things unravelled quickly at the Estadio Jose Avalade.

Then-manager Graeme Souness lost Jermain Jenas, Titus Bramble and Kieron Dyer to injuries during the game, which came three days before an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United in Cardiff.

Sporting Lisbon's players celebrate their victory next Newcastle United's Lee Bowyer in April 2005.

Souness’s side lost 4-1 on the night – and 4-2 on aggregate – to Sir Bobby Robson’s old club. Things didn’t get any better at the Millennium Stadium.

Football’s a game of fine margins, and had it not been for those disruptive mid-game injuries in Lisbon, I believe the club would have gone on to reach its first European final since 1969.

Pre-match meet

That day, Newcastle fans had nosily gathered in Lisbon’s Rossio Square in the hours before the game.

Miles Starforth in Portugal with Newcastle United.

United supporters also congregated around the Column of Pedro IV, which was bedecked with flags, before a Europa League quarter-final against Benfica in 2013.

Fans will also head to the square this afternoon ahead of tonight’s Eusebio Cup game against Benfica at the 65,000-capacity Estadio da Luz.