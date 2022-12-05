The Newcastle squad flew to Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh via the kingdom’s flag carrier airline SAUDIA, who have partnered with the club for the tour.

How long will Newcastle United be in Saudi Arabia?

After arriving on Sunday, Eddie Howe’s squad will spend a week in Saudi Arabia for warm weather training which will include a friendly match against the country’s most decorated club, Al-Hilal.

Players will also be attending meet and greet events with supporters with a fan event being held at the Hyatt Regency in Riyadh on Wednesday, December 7.

Newcastle have chosen to travel to Saudi Arabia while their competitive season is paused as a result of the World Cup in Qatar.

It is the second time Newcastle have visited Saudi Arabia since the club was taken over by the Public Investment Fund last October. The club’s previous visit saw them travel to Jeddah and play a friendly match against Al-Ittihad which they won 2-1 thanks to goals from Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser.

Al-Hilal v Newcastle United kick-off details

Newcastle United in Saudi Arabia (photo: Getty)

The Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium will host the high-profile friendly between Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal and Newcastle on Thursday, December 8 (5pm kick-off GMT/ 8pm AST).

Unlike Newcastle’s previous friendly match in Saudi Arabia, this game will not be limited by COVID-19 restrictions and be open to the public as usual with tickets available from just 25SAR (£5.42).

How to live stream Al-Hilal v Newcastle United

As with previous friendly matches, the full match will be broadcast live free of charge on NUFC TV. There is no live television broadcast available in the UK.

Which Newcastle United players have travelled with the squad to Saudi Arabia?

The majority of Newcastle’s squad have made the journey to Riyadh. Notable exceptions include those currently at the World Cup in Qatar – Bruno Guimaraes, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Nick Pope.

United players who have been battling injuries, including Paul Dummett, Alexander Isak, Matt Ritchie and Sven Botman have also made the trip. Howe has also included youngsters Jay Turner-Cooke, Alex Murphy, Dylan Stephenson, Joe White and Jamie Miley.

Dan Burn was conspicuously missing from the team photo showing the squad arriving in Riyadh but the defender is expected to fly out and join up with the rest of the squad this week.

What has Eddie Howe said about the visit to Saudi Arabia?

Head coach Eddie Howe told the club website: “The break for the World Cup gives us the opportunity for a mini pre-season ahead of a crucial part of the season.

"Our trip to Jeddah in January was pivotal for us last season. It galvanised the group, and the hard work the players put in was rewarded in performances and results on our return.