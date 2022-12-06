Newcastle are currently taking part in a warm weather training camp at Al Hilal’s base in Riyadh Head coach Eddie Howe is preparing his players for Thursday’s friendly against the Saudi Pro League champions in the city (5pm kick-off GMT).

A total of 28 Newcastle players have been included in the squad for the trip. Dan Burn will join up with his team-mates later in the week after travelling seperately due to illness.

Alexander Isak is recovering from a thigh injury and has travelled but has trained seperately.

Miles Starforth’s video update: “In terms of today’s [Tuesday’s] session, Alexander Isak, who hasn’t been available since September, he has been out on the grass in Saudi Arabia but he’s not doing the warm-up behind me.