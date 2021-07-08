Newcastle United 'in talks' over shock £12m deal as Magpies 'enter' three-man race to sign ex-Ipswich Town loanee

As Euro 2020 takes centre stage, head coach Steve Bruce and his players are back on the training pitch preparing for the upcoming season.

Here are the latest rumours from around St James’s Park:

Newcastle ‘open talks’ over £12m deal

Watford midfielder Will Hughes has been linked with a £12m move to St James's Park. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have opened talks with Watford over a £12million deal for Will Hughes, according to reports.

The Sun’s transfer guru Alan Nixon claims Bruce is hoping to persuade the 26-year-old to move to the North East – but some clever negotiating may need to be had.

Nixon says Bruce’s restricted budget on Tyneside could stall a move, so the possibility of a player-swap deal could be considered.

Surprisingly, Isaac Hayden is earmarked as a player who could be used to acquire Hughes with the Hornets interested in the former Arsenal man.

Hughes has featured 118 times for Watford since joining from Derby County in 2017. He has one-year left on his contract.

Toon in ‘three-man race’ to sign USA defender

Newcastle are reportedly in a three-man race to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The 23-year-old’s links to the Magpies are through assistant coach Graeme Jones, who worked with him during his brief spell at Bournemouth.

Carter-Vickers spent last season on loan at the Vitality Stadium but is on course to exit Spurs permanently this summer.

And according to SBI Soccer journalist Larry Henry, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Celtic are the most likely to sign the USA international.

Henry says Bruce’s side are “still in mix but going over finances”.

Villa’s Sarr negotiations ‘suspended’

FC Metz have suspended negotiations with Aston Villa over midfielder Pape Sarr – which could be good news for Newcastle.

That’s according to RMC Sport journalist Joris Crolbois, who says the French club have ended talks with Villa as they “did not offer enough”.

Crolbois adds Newcastle and Watford remain interested in the 18-year-old, who made 22 appearances and scored three goals during his debut term in Ligue 1 last season.

Despite his tender age, Sarr has already made his senior debut for Senegal.

