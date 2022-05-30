Newcastle United 'in talks' with Manchester City scout - according to reports

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have approached Manchester City ‘lead scout’ Samuel Fagbemi to make him their new ‘head of youth recruitment’.

Romano tweeted: ‘Newcastle are in talks with Man City lead scout Samuel Fagbemi about taking over as head of recruitment for youth. He’ll make a decision in the next days. #NUFC’

‘Fagbemi is highly rated after signing players such Edozie, Bynoe-Gittens & Josh Wilson Esbrand and Lavia. #MCFC’

Fagbemi has been at Manchester City since 2017 after making the switch from Arsenal. He was linked with a return to the Emirates Stadium in 2019 but remained in the north west.

Newcastle United are also hoping to appoint Dan Ashworth as the club’s sporting director ahead of the summer transfer window with recent reports suggesting talks between the Magpies and Brighton to release Ashworth from his gardening leave have reopened.