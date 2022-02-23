The Magpies kept their impressive run of form going at the weekend.

Newcastle United’s hard-fought draw against West Ham on Saturday lunchtime extended their unbeaten run to six Premier League matches.

The Toon Army now find themselves four points clear of the relegation zone, and face a huge six-pointer against a struggling Brentford side in their next outing.

But Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has insisted that the Magpies aren’t out of danger just yet.

Speaking about this season’s relegation battle, he said: “I was at Newcastle for their win over Aston Villa last week and came to the conclusion that I wasn’t watching a team that was going to get relegated as there were massive improvements in every way.

“The confidence in the team and the atmosphere in the stadium... it was different.

“Against West Ham, they again were resilient. I went into the afternoon kick-offs on Saturday thinking Norwich, Watford and Burnley would go down. Watford do that yo-yo thing while Norwich don’t invest enough to really have a go at it and have been not as good as the rest all season.

“I didn’t think Burnley were any worse at the start of the season but just felt the rest had got stronger. But then Burney go and do what they did at Brighton! If Sean Dyche was to get Burnley out of this, it would be the great escape. It would mean that a Newcastle, a Brentford or a Leeds would go down.

He continued: “Dyche and Roy Hodgson are resilient and they have been around the block. They won’t panic and they know how to get shock results.

“This is what makes Watford and Burnley dangerous to the likes of Brentford, Leeds and Newcastle.”

