Guimaraes, on what was his full debut, scored the club’s winner in tonight’s 2-1 success over Southampton. The result saw the 14th-placed club go 10 points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

The midfielder netted with a stunning back flick after fellow January signings Dan Burn and Matt Targett combined to set him up in front of goal from a corner.

“I thought it was ‘welcome to Premier League’ for Bruno, because it was an end-to-end, very physical game,” said head coach Howe. “It was high in transitions, it was a very, very physical game.

“And I think that’ll be a really, really good experience for Bruno. We made a tactical shift when we conceded, and I thought he showed his best qualities. The goal was something we probably didn’t expect from him, but it shows his technical ability and his eye. He’s going to be a huge player for us.”

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

1. Spurs given fresh Traore hope Barcelona chief Joan Laporta admits his team could struggle to sign Wolves loanee Adama Traore on a permanent basis this summer, giving new hope to Tottenham over a deal. (The Athletic) Photo Sales

2. Gunners consider Richarlison move Arsenal are reportedly interested in raiding Everton for Richarlison ahead of the summer window, with Edu said to be a ‘huge fan’. (Planet Sport) Photo Sales

3. Man United plot Dembele swoop Manchester United are keeping tabs on Lyon striker Moussa Dembele ahead of the summer transfer window. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

4. Camara future undecided Burnley-linked midfielder Panutche Camara is yet to commit his long-term future to Plymouth. (The News) Photo Sales