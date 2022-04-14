That admirer is Alan Shearer who has been ‘impressed’ with the Brazilian’s start to life at Newcastle United.

Even before his man of the match display against Wolves on Friday night, Shearer told NUFC TV that he expects Guimaraes to play a ‘leading role’ in Newcastle’s future:

“I’ve been really impressed with him,” Newcastle’s all-time record goalscorer said. “I think he can play a leading role in where Newcastle go in the next few years.

“He couldn’t get in the team to begin with because of the form that other players were in but he will be a regular for years to come I’m pretty sure [of that] if he wants to stay here and play a part, which I’m sure he does.

“I like everything I see about him. I like his aggression, his passing ability and he seems to enjoy this environment and he seems to enjoy the reception that he has had here from the Newcastle fans.

“They seem to like what they’ve seen already and long may that continue.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Liverpool plot Cho swoop Liverpool are reportedly interested in a move for Mohamed-Ali Cho. The 18-year-old Angers forward has reportedly previously attracted interest from Leicester City and Eintracht Frankfurt. (RMC Sport) Photo Sales

2. Schmeichel set for talks Kasper Schmeichel will hold contract talks with Leicester this summer that may determine whether he finishes his career with the club. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

3. Race for Diaby is on West Ham have joined the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen attacker Moussa Diaby – but the Hammers will face competition from Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle for the Frenchman. (CalcioMercato) Photo Sales

4. Colwill in demand Everton are reportedly involved in a transfer battle with Southampton and Leicester City to sign impressive Chelsea defensive prospect Levi Colwill. (Gianluca Di Marzio) Photo Sales