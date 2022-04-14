That admirer is Alan Shearer who has been ‘impressed’ with the Brazilian’s start to life at Newcastle United.
Even before his man of the match display against Wolves on Friday night, Shearer told NUFC TV that he expects Guimaraes to play a ‘leading role’ in Newcastle’s future:
“I’ve been really impressed with him,” Newcastle’s all-time record goalscorer said. “I think he can play a leading role in where Newcastle go in the next few years.
“He couldn’t get in the team to begin with because of the form that other players were in but he will be a regular for years to come I’m pretty sure [of that] if he wants to stay here and play a part, which I’m sure he does.
“I like everything I see about him. I like his aggression, his passing ability and he seems to enjoy this environment and he seems to enjoy the reception that he has had here from the Newcastle fans.
“They seem to like what they’ve seen already and long may that continue.”
