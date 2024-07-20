Eddie Howe’s side will be backed by a sold-out away end in Hull when they face the Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Newcastle United are currently in Germany for a pre-season camp and will head to Japan next weekend for a pre-season tour - one that will see them face Uruwa Reds and Yokohama FM.
The clash with Hull comes just three weeks before their Premier League campaign gets underway against Southampton but Newcastle United will likely not have a full squad for their trip to the MKM Stadium. Sandro Tonali remains suspended and unable to play in games in front of crowds, whilst they have a number of long-term injury concerns still to deal with.
They will also probably be without a clutch of players that represented their country during the summer with those set to get an extra few weeks of rest following their international commitments. Here, we take a look at the latest injury, suspension and squad news ahead of Newcastle United’s trip to Hull City.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.