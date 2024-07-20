Eddie Howe’s side will be backed by a sold-out away end in Hull when they face the Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Newcastle United are currently in Germany for a pre-season camp and will head to Japan next weekend for a pre-season tour - one that will see them face Uruwa Reds and Yokohama FM.

The clash with Hull comes just three weeks before their Premier League campaign gets underway against Southampton but Newcastle United will likely not have a full squad for their trip to the MKM Stadium. Sandro Tonali remains suspended and unable to play in games in front of crowds, whilst they have a number of long-term injury concerns still to deal with.

They will also probably be without a clutch of players that represented their country during the summer with those set to get an extra few weeks of rest following their international commitments. Here, we take a look at the latest injury, suspension and squad news ahead of Newcastle United’s trip to Hull City.

1 . Joe Willock After an injury-plagued season and a recurring Achilles issue, Willock has picked up his training as he looks to get back in action ahead of the season opener.

2 . Alex Murphy Murphy travelled to Germany but did not feature in the friendly match at Adidas Headquarters despite Eddie Howe calling upon several Under-21s players in the match.

3 . Harrison Ashby Like Murphy, also travelled to Germany but did not feature in the match. Returned to Newcastle after an injury-hit season on loan at Swansea.