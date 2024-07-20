Newcastle United injury and suspension latest as 11 set to miss Hull City clash - gallery

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 20th Jul 2024, 18:35 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 18:40 BST

Newcastle United’s first pre-season game in-front of a crowd sees them take on Championship side Hull City on Saturday (2pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe’s side will be backed by a sold-out away end in Hull when they face the Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Newcastle United are currently in Germany for a pre-season camp and will head to Japan next weekend for a pre-season tour - one that will see them face Uruwa Reds and Yokohama FM.

The clash with Hull comes just three weeks before their Premier League campaign gets underway against Southampton but Newcastle United will likely not have a full squad for their trip to the MKM Stadium. Sandro Tonali remains suspended and unable to play in games in front of crowds, whilst they have a number of long-term injury concerns still to deal with.

They will also probably be without a clutch of players that represented their country during the summer with those set to get an extra few weeks of rest following their international commitments. Here, we take a look at the latest injury, suspension and squad news ahead of Newcastle United’s trip to Hull City.

After an injury-plagued season and a recurring Achilles issue, Willock has picked up his training as he looks to get back in action ahead of the season opener.

1. Joe Willock

After an injury-plagued season and a recurring Achilles issue, Willock has picked up his training as he looks to get back in action ahead of the season opener. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Murphy travelled to Germany but did not feature in the friendly match at Adidas Headquarters despite Eddie Howe calling upon several Under-21s players in the match.

2. Alex Murphy

Murphy travelled to Germany but did not feature in the friendly match at Adidas Headquarters despite Eddie Howe calling upon several Under-21s players in the match. | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Like Murphy, also travelled to Germany but did not feature in the match. Returned to Newcastle after an injury-hit season on loan at Swansea.

3. Harrison Ashby

Like Murphy, also travelled to Germany but did not feature in the match. Returned to Newcastle after an injury-hit season on loan at Swansea. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Missed the match in Germany last weekend though Eddie Howe claimed he is 'fine' following his summer arrival from AFC Bournemouth. Has trained.

4. Lloyd Kelly

Missed the match in Germany last weekend though Eddie Howe claimed he is 'fine' following his summer arrival from AFC Bournemouth. Has trained. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Eddie HoweHull CityPremier LeagueGermanySouthampton
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice