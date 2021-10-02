Newcastle United injury-blow after Joe Willock substituted in the first-half against Wolves

Joe Willock was substituted during the first-half of the clash against Wolves.

By Joe Buck
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 3:41 pm

Newcastle’s afternoon had not started great when they found themselves 1-0 down through Hee-Chan Hwang’s strike.

Their misery was compounded when summer-signing Willock was forced to limp-off with a suspected hip-injury.

Willock had received treatment for the injury on the half-hour mark and tried to play on, however, just minutes later, he was forced off the field.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Joe Willock of Newcastle United receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Jeff Hendrick came on as his replacement.

There will be more updates on the injury post-match.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor