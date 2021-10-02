Newcastle’s afternoon had not started great when they found themselves 1-0 down through Hee-Chan Hwang’s strike.

Their misery was compounded when summer-signing Willock was forced to limp-off with a suspected hip-injury.

Willock had received treatment for the injury on the half-hour mark and tried to play on, however, just minutes later, he was forced off the field.

Joe Willock of Newcastle United receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Jeff Hendrick came on as his replacement.

There will be more updates on the injury post-match.

