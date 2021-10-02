Newcastle United injury-blow after Joe Willock substituted in the first-half against Wolves
Joe Willock was substituted during the first-half of the clash against Wolves.
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 3:41 pm
Newcastle’s afternoon had not started great when they found themselves 1-0 down through Hee-Chan Hwang’s strike.
Their misery was compounded when summer-signing Willock was forced to limp-off with a suspected hip-injury.
Willock had received treatment for the injury on the half-hour mark and tried to play on, however, just minutes later, he was forced off the field.
Jeff Hendrick came on as his replacement.
There will be more updates on the injury post-match.