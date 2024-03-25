Newcastle United staff and players may be out in Dubai enjoying some warm weather training, but the Magpies still have a host of players representing their country during the international break. Last week was dominated by Anthony Gordon’s potential England debut and the showdown between him and Bruno Guimaraes at Wembley Stadium.

Ultimately, it would be Guimaraes who came out of that match on the right side of the scoreline - although Gordon did impress on his international debut. Elsewhere, nations across Europe competed in friendly matches ahead of this summer’s European Championships in Germany.

Newcastle also had a few players representing their country at youth level - to mixed success. Here, we take a look at how a whole host of Newcastle United players have done whilst away on international duty:

1 . Anthony Gordon Gordon made his debut for England at Wembley on Saturday. He played 75 minutes of their 1-0 defeat to Brazil and impressed whilst on the pitch. England face Belgium tomorrow night with Gordon in-line to be handed his second Three Lions cap.

2 . Bruno Guimaraes Guimaraes lined-up against Gordon on Saturday night and lasted just slightly longer than his teammate before being replaced. Endrick's goal just moments after Guimaraes was substituted was enough for victory. Brazil face Spain in a friendly match at the Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow night.

3 . Alexander Isak Sweden were defeated 5-2 by Portugal on Thursday with Isak playing the full 90 minutes in a slightly unnatural position just behind the striker. Albania are up next for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side tonight.

4 . Emil Krafth Krafth featured for the final 30 minutes of the defeat to Portugal and will be hoping to start against Albania.