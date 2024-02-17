Newcastle United have been handed an injury boost with Jacob Murphy back available for Saturday's Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park (3pm kick-off).

Murphy sat-out last weekend's 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest with a calf issue and missed training ahead of the Bournemouth match.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe issued a cryptic update on Murphy ahead of the match: "You need to listen to my words here, he has not trained yet, Jacob."

Howe's comments were a nod to his previous statement about Anthony Gordon missing training which was interpreted as the winger being unavailable for the trip to Forest despite him not declaring the player unavailable. But Gordon ended up starting the match at the City Ground.

And when asked if his comments regarding Murphy mean the winger is starting this weekend, Howe added: "It could mean anything!"

Newcastle's team news will be announced at 2pm with Murphy expected to be named in the squad. Two players who won't be named in the squad, however, are Alexander Isak and Joe Willock.

Howe stated on Friday that both players were close but have not made the squad to face Bournemouth.

"Probably not for the weekend," Howe said regarding Isak's availability. "He's very, very, very close, very close and looking really good and I'm really pleased with the progress that he's made.

"Mentally I can see he feels free, he feels good so let's wait and see. "[Willock] is another one like Alex, he's knocking on the door, very, very close, looking good and feeling much better," Howe said. "Another huge player for us that we're huge to get back, he's close."

Here is Newcastle United's predicted line-up to face Bournemouth this afternoon...

GK: Martin Dubravka Newcastle's defensive record has been under the spotlight in recent times and Dubravka will be keen to silence this talk with a clean sheet this afternoon.

RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier has registered three assists in his last three league games and is currently joint-top of the Premier League assist chart this season. He is back to his very best after a mini slump at the end of 2023.

CB: Fabian Schar Schar was back on the scoresheet against Nottingham Forest last weekend as he continues his impressive season. There is no doubt that he is one of the first names on Howe's team sheet.