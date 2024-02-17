News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

Newcastle United injury boost as forward spotted at St James' Park after cryptic update - £88m duo missing

Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth: Jacob Murphy has arrived at St James' Park ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 17th Feb 2024, 13:37 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 13:46 GMT

Newcastle United have been handed an injury boost with Jacob Murphy back available for Saturday's Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park (3pm kick-off).

Murphy sat-out last weekend's 3-2 win at Nottingham Forest with a calf issue and missed training ahead of the Bournemouth match.

Magpies head coach Eddie Howe issued a cryptic update on Murphy ahead of the match: "You need to listen to my words here, he has not trained yet, Jacob."

Howe's comments were a nod to his previous statement about Anthony Gordon missing training which was interpreted as the winger being unavailable for the trip to Forest despite him not declaring the player unavailable. But Gordon ended up starting the match at the City Ground.

And when asked if his comments regarding Murphy mean the winger is starting this weekend, Howe added: "It could mean anything!"

Newcastle's team news will be announced at 2pm with Murphy expected to be named in the squad. Two players who won't be named in the squad, however, are Alexander Isak and Joe Willock.

Howe stated on Friday that both players were close but have not made the squad to face Bournemouth.

"Probably not for the weekend," Howe said regarding Isak's availability. "He's very, very, very close, very close and looking really good and I'm really pleased with the progress that he's made.

"Mentally I can see he feels free, he feels good so let's wait and see. "[Willock] is another one like Alex, he's knocking on the door, very, very close, looking good and feeling much better," Howe said. "Another huge player for us that we're huge to get back, he's close."

Here is Newcastle United's predicted line-up to face Bournemouth this afternoon...

Newcastle’s defensive record has been under the spotlight in recent times and Dubravka will be keen to silence this talk with a clean sheet this afternoon.

1. GK: Martin Dubravka

Newcastle’s defensive record has been under the spotlight in recent times and Dubravka will be keen to silence this talk with a clean sheet this afternoon.

Photo Sales
Trippier has registered three assists in his last three league games and is currently joint-top of the Premier League assist chart this season. He is back to his very best after a mini slump at the end of 2023.

2. RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier has registered three assists in his last three league games and is currently joint-top of the Premier League assist chart this season. He is back to his very best after a mini slump at the end of 2023.

Photo Sales
Schar was back on the scoresheet against Nottingham Forest last weekend as he continues his impressive season. There is no doubt that he is one of the first names on Howe’s team sheet.

3. CB: Fabian Schar

Schar was back on the scoresheet against Nottingham Forest last weekend as he continues his impressive season. There is no doubt that he is one of the first names on Howe’s team sheet.

Photo Sales
Botman missed the reverse fixture between these sides back in November. He will have to be on top form to repel the threats of Dominic Solanke.

4. CB: Sven Botman

Botman missed the reverse fixture between these sides back in November. He will have to be on top form to repel the threats of Dominic Solanke.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Eddie HowePremier LeagueTeam newsNottingham ForestJoe Willock